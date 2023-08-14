Lisa Vanderpump's Pump Restaurant Finds New Home Next to TomTom

Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant is back in action ... about a month after PUMP closed down, the famous eatery appears to have found a new home just a few doors down.

Lisa's iconic PUMP Restaurant Lounge signage popped up Monday in West Hollywood, right next to TomTom ... the restaurant she co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

The pics and sign seem to have all the makings of Lisa's new location.

Remember ... Lisa's landmark WeHo restaurant closed down in July, and the place was packed with fans before the official closing date, with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" even filming a farewell scene before the location shuttered.

TomTom and the new PUMP are just three doors down from the OG Pump ... so Lisa didn't have to look far for a new location.