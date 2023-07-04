Work Crews Tear Down Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Before Closing Date

Lisa Vanderpump's self-named restaurant in L.A. is finally shuttering -- and it seems like the work crews are getting a jump on tearing it down before the official close date.

TMZ has obtained photos taken Tuesday which show PUMP pretty damn empty and abandoned ... albeit for some dudes who were busy throwing crap into a moving truck -- including some pieces of a gate that once lined the outside of the establishment.

As you can see, there's a lot being done ahead of Wednesday ... which is the day LV has said PUMP is closing its doors for good. Clearly, no one is dining there on the 4th.

Remember, the place was absolutely packed just a couple days ago ... which seems to have been the last time PUMP would serve anybody. The "Vanderpump Rules" cast and crew were there as well, and yes -- cameras were rolling to capture one last hurrah at the joint.

It's the end of an era for sure -- Lisa opened this place more than a decade ago amid her successful stint on 'Real Housewives' ... which went so well, she got her own show out of it.

When it comes to why PUMP is closing at all -- good old-fashioned cold-blooded capitalism, which Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, were on the receiving end of year after year. Of course, we're talking about increasing rent prices ... which were tipping into a million bucks.

Lisa and co. have been waving people to their other restaurants in town ... including SUR and TomTom -- which she co-owns with Sandoval and Schwartz. Here's hoping you got your fill while you could ... 'cause PUMP's gone, baby. No more orders here, unfortunately.