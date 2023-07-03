Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
PUMP Packed Days Before Closing, Lisa Films 'Vanderpump Rules' With Tom Schwartz

PUMP Packin' em in Like Sardines ... 2 Days Before Closing

7/3/2023 6:09 AM PT
lisa vanderpump
Reality star Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant Pump is closing its doors in 2 days, and LOTS of folks want to bid it farewell!

lisa vanderpump
Lisa's super popular joint is packed to the gills, with people 3 deep at the bar. She wisely used the moment to film a scene with Tom Schwartz for Season 11 of "VPR."

As for why it's closing, as someone once famously said, THE RENT IS TOO DAMN HIGH!

Fear not for Lisa and Ken ... they're opening 2 splashy restaurants soon in Vegas. L&K are true restaurant moguls, with 37 under their belt and counting.

PUMP Final Weekend
It's gonna be lit the next 2 days, so show up and maybe you'll get in!

