Andy Cohen Says He's Excited For Phaedra Parks 'RHOA' Return

Andy Cohen says everyone's about to find out what he already knows ... Phaedra Parks is doing wonders for the new season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" upon her return.

We got Andy in New York City and our photog asked him about Phaedra's triumphant return and Kenya Moore's messy exit -- and he's quite the hype man, 'cause he makes it sound like we're all in for a helluva treat.

Andy says he's super excited Phaedra is back in the fold for season 16 ... because she makes the show that much better. Unclear what that might translate to in the actual series, but it's a good tease of what's to come for sure.

Remember ... Phaedra was on 'RHOA' for seasons 3 through 9 before being booted from the Bravo hit for allegedly starting a nasty rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, planned to date rape Porsha Williams.

Phaedra rehabbed her image on other Bravo reality shows and now she's back ... just as Kenya is leaving following her own controversy.

As we've reported ... Kenya is out indefinitely after allegedly showing posters of Brittany Eady performing oral sex ... though Kenya denies the allegations.