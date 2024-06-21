Andy Cohen Defends Jennifer Lopez From Online Hate and Meghan McCain Shade

Play video content Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast

Andy Cohen's swooping in to defend Jennifer Lopez -- this after Meghan McCain added fuel to the star's online hate brigade by shading her big time.

The Bravo star went on his 'Daddy Diaries Podcast' Friday to say he's baffled by the mean social media backlash towards Lopez lately amid her personal woes -- and also blasted a particularly harsh article about the singer's "unlikeability factor."

Andy shared his own firsthand experience with J Lo ... saying she's made 4 guest appearances on 'Watch What Happens Live' -- and he insists ... there was absolutely no drama whatsoever with her during those times.

In fact, he says she was the epitome of the perfect guest ... never late, always showed up, and was always game for anything -- a stark contrast to the negative rumors circulating about her, including recently floated by Meghan McCain ... who said she's the worst.

He also gushed about her killer performance skills, noting she "puts on a capital S show" ... so for him, the idea people would be mad 'cause she's apparently doing too much is just plain bizarre.

Clearly, Meghan's experience with J Lo was different -- which she took pleasure in recounting on her own pod about a week or so ago -- saying she found her "deeply unpleasant." Regardless of Meg's review ... Jen's at least got Andy in her corner.