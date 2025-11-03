Singer Tish Hyman Says She Was Booted From Gold's Gym Over Complaint About Man In Women's Locker Room

Play video content Instagram / @listen2tish

Singer Tish Hyman says her membership to a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles was terminated after she raised concerns about a "man" using the women's locker room.

In a video posted on social media, Tish confronts the person she says is harassing her and other women in the locker room ... claiming he has male genitals and has disrespected her several times, including allegedly calling her a "bitch."

Tish says she and other women have made written reports about "this man coming in our women's locker room harassing us" ... but she says the gym staff did nothing.

She says when she "made noise" about the issue recently -- screaming, "there's a man in the women's locker room" -- the person was removed and then Gold's Gym terminated her membership.

Tish says it feels "as if I was being punished for speaking up."



She says she and other women who use the gym were scared to be around the person in the women's locker room ... and she claims lots of folks were "relieved" when she spoke out.