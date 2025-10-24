Hailey Bieber Responds To Being Called Trans

Play video content In Your Dreams Podcast

Hailey Bieber doesn't get why someone saying she looks like a transgender woman is an insult ... 'cause all she hears in that moment is someone calling her gorgeous!

The model joined actor Owen Thiele on his "In Your Dreams" podcast for an episode published Friday ... and she opened up about the very lame diss in her eyes ... admitting she doesn't get why people think they're knocking her when they call her trans.

HB points out that trans women and trans men are some of the most beautiful people in the world ... so, she takes the "attack" in stride. Sounds like internet trolls will need a new Rhode of attack to get at her.

BTW ... many of Hailey's fans are loving the comeback ... shouting her out for her high-minded take and for clocking all the bigots who are trying to start you-know-what on social media.

Bieber previously took a stand for LGBTQ+ rights in 2023 when she signed an open letter written by GLAAD addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, YouTube's Neal Mohan, and TikTok's Shou Zi Chew -- asking for the companies to curtail "hate, harassment, and disinformation" about the gay community.