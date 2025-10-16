Hailey Bieber Shades Selena Gomez While Talking About Fans Pushing Rivalry

Hailey Bieber says there's no beef between herself and Selena Gomez ... after all, she's got no reason to be competitive -- 'cause Gomez doesn't inspire her whatsoever.

The model and beauty magnate opened up about the rivalry between herself and the pop sensation in an interview with WSJ Magazine ... admitting it annoys her that fans keep trying to compare the two and put them into competition.

Bieber said, "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that."

It sounded like Bieber was maturely going to shut down the topic completely ... until she added, "I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by."

Shots fired for sure ... Hailey still ain't loving Selena like a love song, baby!

Of course, the two have been romantically involved with the same man ... Selena dated Justin Bieber for years before he married Hailey, there were rumors the two were even together during a break in Justin and Hailey's relationship prior to them tying their knot.

Fans online have criticized HB for seemingly hating on SG ... with some even drawing links to Selena when Hailey just posted Beyoncé's cover of "Jolene" last year. The two have always denied shading one another.

However, it looked like they patched things up when Hailey liked Selena Gomez's engagement announcement to Benny Blanco ... though it wasn't like Bieber was invited to their big Montecito wedding last month.