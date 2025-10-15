Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Hits Crazy Trick Shot Playing Indoor Soccer

Justin Bieber UnBeliebable Crazy Soccer Trick Shot ... Caught on Camera

By TMZ Staff
Published
THREE POINT CELEBRATION!!!
Justin Bieber's got the moves on the stage and the court ... the Biebs made a one-in-a-million trick shot, and it was all caught on camera.

Check out the video ... the 31-year-old Grammy winner kicks a futsal ball -- basically a smaller soccer ball designed for indoor games -- into a basketball hoop from almost half-court. The insane make had his teammates swarming him for a hype celebration.

SHOWING OFF SKILLS
Spectators at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday also went nuts, immediately taking out their cameras to get a shot of the Biebs. They were gathered there to watch a match for The League -- a celebrity sporting competition co-founded by its commissioner Ron Abaekobe.

If you're unfamiliar with futsal ... it's soccer with fewer players played on a hard surface with a heavier ball. Looks fun!

