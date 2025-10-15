Justin Bieber Hits Crazy Trick Shot Playing Indoor Soccer

Play video content BACKGRID

Justin Bieber's got the moves on the stage and the court ... the Biebs made a one-in-a-million trick shot, and it was all caught on camera.

Check out the video ... the 31-year-old Grammy winner kicks a futsal ball -- basically a smaller soccer ball designed for indoor games -- into a basketball hoop from almost half-court. The insane make had his teammates swarming him for a hype celebration.

Spectators at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday also went nuts, immediately taking out their cameras to get a shot of the Biebs. They were gathered there to watch a match for The League -- a celebrity sporting competition co-founded by its commissioner Ron Abaekobe.