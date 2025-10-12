Justin & Hailey Bieber Pack on PDA During Canadian Getaway

Justin and Hailey Bieber are serving serious couple goals -- spotted locking lips at a dreamy lakeside getaway, and honestly, the PDA is off the charts!

Check out the pics Justin dropped Sunday -- the two lovebirds were in his native Canada, heating up the chilly Lake Louise vibes with some seriously steamy kisses.

The two were clearly head-over-heels, soaking up the breathtaking scenery and each other, totally lost in their own world.

Their getaway was pure Canadian wilderness -- lakes, wildlife, and all -- with Hailey sharing a sweet canoe pic from the trip on her platform.