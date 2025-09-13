Vivian Wilson Makes NYFW Debut in Shimmering Dress

Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian just made her New York Fashion Week debut ... strutting down the runway for the Alexis Bittar show in a shimmering pageant-style dress.

Check out the pics from Friday -- Vivian looks calm, cool and collected as she models a sparkling red dress with ruffled short sleeves and a Miss South Carolina sash.

The showcase is fitting for Vivian -- who is estranged from her famous father who disproves of her transition -- because its "MISS USA 1991" theme is about "misogyny, unchecked predators, objectification and trans rights," according to the NYC-based brand.

In a backstage interview with Nylon, Vivian says the states chosen for the sashes are where trans right are currently being stripped away ... and the overall message is to take a stand against it.

In 2024, South Carolina lawmakers voted to ban access to gender affirming care for transgender youth -- including a requirement that youth receiving gender affirming care must stop by January 2025.

This may be Vivian's NYFW debut, but we've seen her work the stage before. In June, she hit the stage in a skin-tight bodysuit at a drag event in Los Angeles.

And, before that ... she walked like she was on a runway at a 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' party in New York City.

Plus, she made her modeling debut in May when she teamed up with Wildfang, a queer-owned clothing brand, for a campaign.