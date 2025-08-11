Elon Musk Calls Out Apple for Allegedly Snubbing X in App Store

Elon Musk made a bold accusation against Apple on Monday ... suggesting his X app is being snubbed in the mobile store -- and perhaps it's political!

Responding to a post from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley official account that boasted X was the "No. 1 news app in the USA" ... Musk asked Apple -- which he tagged -- why the company is allegedly "refusing" to list X or his A.I. program Grok in its “Must Have” store section.

Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either 𝕏 or Grok in your “Must Have” section when 𝕏 is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?



Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/3wenLZGtwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025 @elonmusk

Suggesting politics was at play over the snub, Musk reiterated X was the "#1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps" --- and he added, "What gives? Inquiring minds want to know."

This particular accusation is new ... but Elon has had a bone to pick with Apple and Tim Cook for years ... even chastising the technology company for its treatment of the app formally known as Twitter not long after he bought it in 2022.