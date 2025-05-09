Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Shows Off Moves at Drag Bash

Dragging Out These Moves Just for You, Dad!!!

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson is out here living her best life -- completely unbothered by her dad’s shade and dancing like nobody’s watching!

Check it out -- Vivian was fully in her element at 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' party at Gitano in NYC Thursday night, showing off her moves, whipping her hair and catwalking like it was Fashion Week ... all while the crowd hyped her up.

Clearly, Vivian’s rocky ties with Elon aren’t slowing her down -- she’s found her people, and she’s living loud, proud, and totally on her own terms.

As you know, Vivian's dad Elon has aligned with many of Trump’s social and political views in recent years, and has expressed strong opposition to Trans issues -- particularly gender-affirming care for minors.

Elon also shared his controversial take on Vivian’s gender identity, writing in an X post that "the woke mind virus killed my son" -- a stance he repeated in a Daily Wire interview last year. Vivian's since retaliated, slamming the Tesla CEO for being an absent father, and accusing him of berating her for being queer.