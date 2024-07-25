Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Rips Him Over 'Woke Mind Virus' Remark

The transgender daughter Elon Musk says is dead to him is lashing out at her father -- ripping him as an absent parent who knows nothing about her transition.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is going scorched earth on Elon after her father claimed the "woke mind virus" brainwashed her into transitioning from a man to a woman.

Play video content

In a social media rant, Vivian says Elon is lying about her picking out clothes for him when she was 4 years old and calling those choices "fabulous" ... and she says she wasn't born "slightly autistic" and wasn't into musicals and theater, as the Tesla chief claims.

Vivian says Elon is just throwing out stereotypes and tropes to garner sympathy points.

Elon shares Vivian with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, who divorced him back in the 2000s, and Vivian says Elon doesn't know her because he was never around when she was growing up.

In their limited time together, Vivian claims Elon relentlessly harassed her for her femininity and queerness.

As we reported ... Elon says Vivian is dead to him after transitioning during the pandemic and allegedly tricking him into signing medical paperwork to give the green light to whatever treatments she received.

Play video content JULY 2024 The Daily Wire

Vivian is adamant Elon is lying about the stories he shared with The Daily Wire ... adding, "I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general."

The way Vivian sees it ... Elon is spewing hate from a "ketamine-fueled haze ... desperate for attention and validation from an army of red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him."