Elon Musk Says Transgender Daughter Was 'Killed By Woke Mind Virus'

Elon Musk says his transgender daughter is dead in his eyes -- saying he feels she was brainwashed by the "woke mind virus."

The Tesla chief did an interview with Jordan Peterson on Daily Wire this week, where he made the alarming comments ... saying his 20-year-old daughter, Vivian, was "killed" by what he considers left-wing propaganda as it pertains to LGBTQ+ matters.

Elon referred to his kid by her birthname -- which he rightly pointed out was her "deadname," and he said that description is accurate ... because he says your child is gone at that point.

There was more context EM provided over how he says this change for Vivian unfolded -- Elon says she decided to transition during the pandemic ... and he even claims he was "tricked" into signing medical paperwork to sign off on whatever treatments she received.

Elon says he was told his daughter would take her own life if he didn't agree to this -- and now, in hindsight, feels regret for giving the green light on her transition.

We know Elon's been outspoken on this issue of late -- and he hammered the point home again in this sit-down ... saying he considers allowing children to transition is "incredibly evil."

Elon reiterated his vow to "destroy the woke mind virus" after his experience ... and now that he owns Twitter (er, X) -- he feels he's making progress.