Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Makes her Drag Debut Onstage in Los Angeles

Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Brings Down The House In Skin-Tight Bodysuit ... During Drag Performance

By TMZ Staff
Published
Vivian Jenna Wilson's Drag Debut at Pattie Gonia's
Elon Musk's transgender daughter hit the stage Friday night in L.A. to debut her skin-tight drag look — and the packed crowd went absolutely wild.

Vivian Wilson -- who's a vocal critic of Elon -- put on one helluva show in her black bodysuit that clung to her like a second skin.

SLAYING ON STAGE

Check out video ... Vivian lip-syncs an operatic tune onstage, twisting her body into a pretzel at points as the audience jump to their feet and applaud.

Vivian's show-stopping performance took place at The Bellwether -- a concert hall in downtown L.A. where demonstrators gathered to protest the federal immigration raids to round up undocumented migrants and ultimately deport them back to their countries.

Drag activist Pattie Gonia, who organized "SAVE HER! -- an Environmental Drag Show," donated all proceeds from the event to an immigration legal defense fund for anyone impacted by the raids.

Other drag artists who performed last night included Vera!, Nini Coco, Jacob Ostler, Vivllainous, Skirt Cocaine, Noxxia Datura and Trudy Tective.

But, Vivian was clearly the headliner ... and it's probably a safe bet that Elon didn't pop in for the show given his politics and tense relationship with Vivian -- his oldest daughter.

Vivian has publicly blasted the Tesla CEO, most recently during a Teen Vogue interview in which she called Elon a "pathetic man-child."