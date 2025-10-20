Pedro Pascal Shows Up at 'No Kings' Rally in Los Angeles, Mocks Trump

Pedro Pascal popped up at the "No Kings" protest in Los Angeles over the weekend ... with a sharp message for President Trump.

The actor was pictured holding a sign depicting a drag queen giving a side eye to a throwback image of Trump with his first wife Ivana during Saturday's massive demonstration in downtown L.A.

Pedro Pascal was spotted at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/75qvP1RwY1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2025 @PopCrave

"No Kings" was written across the top of the sign and "Only Queens" was scrawled across the bottom. Clearly, Pedro was making a statement about Trump's perceived authoritarian leadership while also showing his support for the LGBTQ community.

As you may know ... Pedro is a vocal proponent for trans people given that his sister, Lux Pascal, is trans. He's also been very critical of author J.K. Rowling over her negative views on trans people, calling her a "heinous loser."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles wasn't the only city to protest what many citizens -- mostly on the left -- view as Trump's authoritarian rule. Other protests went down in cities across the country, including New York, Chicago and Boston.

Organizers of the events say almost 7 million people showed up for the "No Kings" rallies, turning into the largest single-day nationwide protests in American history.

