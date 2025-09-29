J.K. Rowling Slams Emma Watson's Podcast Interview, Brands Her Ignorant

J.K. Rowling has firmly rejected Emma Watson’s olive branch following years of public opposition to trans rights ... delivering a scathing response to her on X.

The author tore into the actress in the fiery post Monday, accusing the "Harry Potter' star of being "ignorant of how ignorant she was," pointing out that Emma grew up a multimillionaire at 14 and never faced adult life without the cushion of wealth and fame -- a stark contrast to Rowling’s own experience.

I'm seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points.



I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025 @jk_rowling

J.K. said she lived in poverty while writing 'Harry Potter' -- the series that made Emma famous -- and says her own life experience gives her a clear understanding of what the attack on women’s rights -- which she claims Emma has enthusiastically supported -- truly means for women without her privileges.

She even takes a direct aim at Emma’s remarks on last week’s 'Jay Shetty' podcast, where the actress said that despite their opposing views, she still has a lot of love for J.K. ... with the author calling it a change of course and claiming Emma realized that condemning her isn’t as fashionable as it once seemed.