Emma Watson Addresses J.K. Rowling Feud

But I Still Have Love For Her!

Emma Watson still has love in her heart for J.K. Rowling ... even after the 'Harry Potter' author has publicly dissed her and her costars over their public support of transgender rights.

Emma, who famously played Hermione Granger in the renowned film series, appeared on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast Wednesday and addressed the seemingly tense relationship between herself and JKR, noting ... "I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with."

She added that although she has differing views from the controversial author, she still cherishes the favorable experiences she had with JK growing up.

As you know, JKR has been outspoken about her disdain for the transgender rights movement ... and last year said people shouldn't hold their breath that she'll forgive Emma or her co-star Daniel Radcliffe for supporting the community.

Despite such public blows, Emma told Jay she would be open to having a conversation with JKR, and said she's most upset a conversation "was never made possible."

Daniel has also addressed his broken relationship with JK, saying last year that all the discourse makes him "really sad."

He also doubled down on his support for the LGBTQ+ community, just as Emma has.