Putin Compares Russia To J.K. Rowling, Condemns Cancel Culture

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin thinks he has a lot in common with J.K. Rowling ... saying cancel culture has gone from shutting out people to canceling his entire country.

During a call with officials and cultural workers Friday, the President of Russia talked about his country being shunned from the rest of the world, comparing it to Rowling's experience with backlash for her comments against the trans community.

He says, “They canceled Joanne Rowling recently -- the children’s author, her books are published all over the world -- just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights."

He thinks the west is trying to do the same to his country, calling it "progressive discrimination" toward Russia.

As we've reported, Rowling has been in the hot seat for a while, due to comments she's made throughout the past year that many perceive as transphobic ... remarks she's since tried to clarify.

Putin then compared cancel culture to Nazis burning books in the 1930s ... saying it's impossible to picture something like that happening in his country.