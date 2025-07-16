Emma Watson Banned From Driving in UK for 6 Months for Speeding

Emma Watson ditched the Hogwarts Express for the speeding express -- 'cause she’s been hit with a 6‑month driving ban for putting the pedal to the metal!

Yup -- our favorite witch was caught muggling it a bit too fast ... 'cause she got clocked doing 38 in a 30 mph zone in Oxford, England last July, and after a blink-and-you'll-miss-it hearing Wednesday nearly a year later, she’s banned from driving for 6 months.

To really drive the point home, Emma was also hit with a £1,044 ($1,400) fine at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

Think 8 miles over the limit isn’t a big deal? Let’s break it down -- Emma already had 9 penalty points on her license. This latest slip-up added 3 more, pushing her past the UK’s 12‑point cap and triggering an automatic 6‑month ban.

Ironically, Emma wasn’t the only Hogwarts alum in hot water -- her "Harry Potter" costar, the legendary Zoë Wanamaker (AKA Madam Hooch), was up next in court, and also scored a 6‑month suspension for a speeding offence in August '24.