'Harry Potter' Cast Magically Grows Up Before the Cameras, Video Timeline

There's a new "Harry Potter" cast ... but, many older fans will always love the OG Golden Trio -- and, we've put together clips so you can relive them growing up before your eyes.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson weren't even teenagers yet when they were cast as Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively ... but, they were still catching all the attention at the 'Sorcerer's Stone' premiere in 2001.

They always looked joyful on the red carpet -- even sharing a laugh with now-controversial author of the 'Harry Potter' books, J.K. Rowling.