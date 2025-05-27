'Harry Potter' TV Show Reveals New Faces for Harry, Hermione and Ron

The "Harry Potter" TV series just dropped a major casting bombshell -- a fresh trio of pint-sized magic-makers are ready to take on the Big Three and bring Hogwarts back to life!

HBO just dropped the first photo of the new kid crew: Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton stepping into Hermione’s shoes, and Dominic McLaughlin suiting up as the boy who lived -- Harry Potter himself.

The trio are relatively fresh faces -- they have a few acting credits here and there -- and judging by their grins, they're ready for stardom -- and TBH, it's well deserved 'cause the casting team sifted through tens of thousands of hopefuls before they hit the jackpot.

Of course, they’re stepping into some seriously legendary shoes -- taking over the roles that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint made iconic in the blockbuster Harry Potter films, but this time for the small screen reboot.

No word yet on how many seasons we’ll get, but after these kids survived an 8-month audition marathon, here’s hoping they get plenty of time to shine.