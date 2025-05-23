'Harry Potter' Star Stan Yanevski Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Stanislav Yanevski -- a star in the 'Harry Potter' films -- is recovering from emergency surgery ... after he was rushed to the hospital with an "inability to breathe."

The actor shared the news on Instagram early Friday morning ... posting a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, a bandage wrapped around his nose and an IV sticking out of his arm.

Yanevski -- who goes by "Stan" on his social media -- thanked his fans for all their happy birthday wishes and other good tidings ... promising people have made him feel special and supported as he turns 40.

Stan then gets into his recent health predicament ... telling fans he was hospitalized because of breathing issues and he had to undergo surgery. The photo was snapped right after he got out of surgery.

Yanevski says he kept all of this to himself because he didn't want to worry anyone ... but, now that he's on the road to recovery, he feels more comfortable sharing the news.

Life's looking up for him, Stan adds ... saying he'll soon be able to "breathe freely" and "experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months."

That said, superfans need to give him a little grace ... 'cause the pieces still implanted in his nose from surgery make talking difficult -- so, anyone who has ordered a Cameo from him will just need to wait for now.

If you don't know, Yanevski is best known for playing Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and reprising the role for a short cameo in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1."

He hasn't acted much in subsequent years ... last appearing in the R-rated action movie "Last Man Down" in 2021.