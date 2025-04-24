Pedro Pascal Blasts 'Heinous Loser' J.K. Rowling After UK Anti-Trans Ruling

Pedro Pascal is slamming J.K. Rowling after she backed the UK Supreme Court’s new ruling that trans women shouldn’t be legally recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act.

The actor’s sister, Lux, is transgender, so you can imagine this hit him hard -- and Pedro didn’t hold back, commenting "awful disgusting S*** ... Heinous LOSER behavior" under a clip of someone discussing the 'Harry Potter' author celebrating the anti-trans ruling.

In an IG video posted by activist Tariq Ra'ouf, TR broke down how Rowling played a part in the ruling, financially backing the campaign group For Women Scotland, and Tariq called for a boycott of all things 'Harry Potter.' Tariq later shouted out Pedro for his support.

Tariq highlighted a recent post by Rowling on X, where she was sipping a drink with a cigar in hand, captioned, "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights."

J.K.'s views and the recent UK ruling have sparked major backlash ... including from Pedro, who made his thoughts loud and proud.