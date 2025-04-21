'The Last of Us' Shocks With Major Twist, Pedro Pascal in Denial

A wild twist just dropped on the latest "The Last of Us" episode -- and even lead actor Pedro Pascal can't believe it ... 'cause the guy’s in full-on denial.

⚠️ Major spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 ahead -- if you haven’t watched yet, now’s the time to look away. But, let’s just say -- the jaw-dropping twist has literally changed the game for this hit HBO series.

Alright, last spoiler warning -- seriously. In the episode, Joel (Pedro) gets brutally beaten to death by a vengeful Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. It's straight outta "The Last of Us Part II" video game, so Pedro knew it was coming -- but that didn’t make shooting it any less brutal.

Pedro told Entertainment Weekly he's in denial over Joel’s fate -- admitting he’s forever bonded with so many people from the series, but now has to see them in a whole new light … one where he’s not playing Joel on-set anymore.

Despite Abby going full savage on Joel, Pascal told EW that meeting actress Kaitlyn was a totally different vibe. In fact, he found it kinda ironic -- something so violent and tragic on screen ended up instantly bonding them in real life.

It wasn’t just Pedro feeling it -- everyone on set was wrecked. He said when he walked on with all that bloody makeup, people didn’t look disgusted … they looked heartbroken.

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, told HBO she sobbed her little heart out reading that part of the script -- even though she knew Joel’s death was coming.