Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal Lead Stars at 'Gladiator 2' London Premiere

The "Gladiator II" cast will soon enter the Box Office Colosseum ... but, for now, they're simply enjoying the run-up to the wide release of the film -- attending the premiere in London.

Denzel Washington led the way for the 'G2' stars ... King Kong ain't got a thing on his outfit -- looking handsome in a plain black suit.

Pedro Pascal showed off a little more skin ... wearing his black shirt open to the middle of his chest, his sister Lux standing alongside him.

Joseph Quinn -- who rose to fame as Eddie Munson on the fourth season of "Stranger Things" -- donned a black leather jacket and matching button-down shirt.

He's by himself on the red carpet ... though he and Doja Cat have made waves in recent months -- getting questions about their relationship swirling while onstage.

Among the other bold-face names in attendance ... Connie Nielsen, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amma Asante and Fred Hechinger.

And, while 2 Emperors rule Rome in the new movie, the premiere featured a real-life king ... with King Charles taking in the movie as well.

"Gladiator II" is the sequel to the 2000 movie "Gladiator" ... this one follows Maximus' son Lucius (Mescal) after he is enslaved and forced to fight in the Colosseum.