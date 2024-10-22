'Gladiator II' Popcorn Bucket Goes Viral, Escalates Novelty Concession Wars

When In Rome ... Munch as the Romans Do!!!

The popcorn bucket wars are heating up, and they are getting downright extreme ... with "Gladiator II" now leading the buttery charge.

Here's the kernel of truth ... the elaborate popcorn bucket for the 'Gladiator' sequel just dropped ... it's an insane design that includes freakin' augmented reality -- and it's leaving social media users in awe.

Play video content

The impressive snack receptacle for 'G2' is a miniature Colosseum with a QR code ... that when activated shows gladiators doing battle inside!

A source tells TMZ ... the buckets will be available opening weekend at Cinemark locations worldwide -- and that includes theaters in Rome ... how meta!

The great popcorn bucket wars all started when the "Dune 2" bucket went viral ... for all the wrong reasons ... being compared to a body part.

After that ... wild bucket designs were off to the races ... including one for "Deadpool & Wolverine" ... which, naturally, leaned into the 'D2' bucket infamy.

There's been a slew of buckets since that went over huge with fans ... like a "Ghostbusters" trap bucket ... and as they're limited offers, the assorted buckets can go for huge bucks on the secondary market.