'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Cast Serves Killer Looks At Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival 'BEETLEJUICE' DEAD CARPET TO DIE FOR!

Big Celebs Show Out at the 81st Venice International Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival kicked off with a ghoulish bang as the cast of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hit the red carpet for the movie's world premiere on opening night.

Jenna Ortega rocked gothic red -- a killer twist on Lydia Deetz's red wedding dress from the OG '88 movie, famously played by Winona Ryder, who's bringing her character back to life in the sequel.

Taylor Russell
Of course, Winona was also rocking it on the red carpet, along with director Tim Burton, producer Jeremy Kleiner and costars Arthur Conti, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and, of course, Michael Keaton.

0828-Cate-Blanchett--Catherine-O'Hara-Venice-Film-SUB
Cate Blanchett wasn’t in the cast, so she was there just for the chills and thrills ... and Catherine O'Hara, who plays Lydia’s stepmom Delia Deetz, brought the haunted glamour!

Justin Theroux, who plays Lydia’s hubby, was looking sharp and suited up on the red carpet, adding some extra style to the spooky soirée.

0828-Willem-Dafoe-Venice-Film-SUB
Willem Dafoe, AKA the "Beetlejuice" ghost detective, flashed a cheeky smirk while signing autographs ... no doubt, teasing something seriously spooktacular will unfold when the movie hits theaters on September 6.

