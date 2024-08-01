Matt Damon Shows up With Entire Family to 'The Instigators' Premiere

Matt Damon made it a full family affair at Wednesday night's NYC premiere of his latest film "The Instigators."

The Academy Award-winning actor brought along his beautiful wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters -- Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13 -- to enjoy his new action flick at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Luciana's 24-year-old daughter Alexia with her ex-husband, Arbello Barroso, was also in attendance along with Matt's mom, Nancy Carlsson-Paige.

Matt and his fam gathered for photos on the red carpet, and they all looked happy together. It's not every day you see Matt and his entire clan at one of his movie openings so this must be a special occasion.

At the event, Matt told People his wife actually produced "The Instigators" and encouraged him to join the project, saying he always trusts her judgment, so he got involved.

In the film, Matt and costar Casey Affleck plot to steal from a dirty politician, but their plan goes horribly wrong and they're chased by the police, mob bosses and government officials.