George Clooney and Wife Amal Host Star-Studded Albie Awards in New York
George & Amal Clooney Bring Out Celebs for Albie Awards ... Daniel Craig, Emily Blunt, And Loads More
9/29/2023 9:31 AM PT
George Clooney and his wife Amal are proving they can call on some of Hollywood's finest to show up when needed ... 'cause that's exactly what went down at this year's Albie Awards.
The couple looked as stunning as ever stepping into the New York Public Library Thursday night for their big event, put on by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
George and Amal hosted a pretty amazing lineup of celeb couples ... folks like Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso all attended, too.
Other stars like Anne Hathaway, Heidi Klum, Scarlett Johansson, Mary J. Blige, Donatella Versace, Jeremy Strong and Greta Gerwig all showed up to enjoy the night together as well.
The awards are named after Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and former judge who fought against apartheid in his country for decades, eventually putting an end to it.
Sachs was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award last year ... and those awarded this year include a doctor who saved women from being raped in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a Ukrainian human rights group for uncovering war crimes amid Russian attacks.