George Clooney and Wife Amal Host Star-Studded Albie Awards in New York

George Clooney and his wife Amal are proving they can call on some of Hollywood's finest to show up when needed ... 'cause that's exactly what went down at this year's Albie Awards.

The couple looked as stunning as ever stepping into the New York Public Library Thursday night for their big event, put on by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The awards are named after Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and former judge who fought against apartheid in his country for decades, eventually putting an end to it.