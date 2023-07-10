'Gladiator 2' First Look at Colosseum Replica For Upcoming Movie

Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the Colosseum that's being built for the upcoming "Gladiator" sequel ... and TMZ has the first look at how the replica of the famous venue is coming along.

"Gladiator 2" is filming in Malta and we got these photos and videos from the set. Front and center -- an under-construction Colosseum, plus other replica buildings of ancient Rome.

Colosseum construction is pretty far along ... and it has all the makings of an epic place to hold a fight ... fake though it will be.

There will be stars galore in the flick ... Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal, and Ridley Scott in the director's chair.

OG "Gladiator" star Russell Crowe has given signals he's not involved in the sequel.

In addition to what we see on the ground in Malta, they'll be filming in London and Morocco.

There's already been some drama on the set ... an accident last month left several crew members injured following a few stunts gone wrong.