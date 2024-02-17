Pedro Pascal Reveals 'Psycho' Way He Learns Lines, Shocks Fellow Actors

Pedro Pascal's mind seems to be working on a different level ... a crazy one according to the actor himself who shared the "psycho" way he learns lines.

Pedro Pascal shares his “pyscho” way of learning lines.



“You just use the first letter of each word and put them in these sort of columns & then it’s this tedious way of making yourself learn the line.”



(Source: https://t.co/zyBXJaTOOA) pic.twitter.com/YuLPvN7qmp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2024 @DiscussingFilm

The actor sat down with a few of his colleagues for a fundraiser put on by SAG-AFTRA and posted to their YouTube channel Friday. Alongside Pedro ... 'Morning Show' actor Billy Crudup and "Succession" stars Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.

The group talked all about the acting craft with Pedro mentioning the wild way he learns his lines -- and even whipped out some evidence to show his colleagues.

Check out the clip ... Pascal grabs a piece of paper covered in what looks more like the binary code behind "The Matrix" than any actual tool to learn lines -- and a couple of the other interviewees clearly don't know what to make of it either with Culkin calling it "gibberish."

Pedro admits it's a "psycho" strategy and jokes he's actually The Unabomber before explaining it's every first letter of a word he's supposed to say organized in columns.

Play video content FOX

Pascal went on to say it's a tedious way of drilling the information, but works for him ... but -- from his pal Kieran's shocked expression while he explained it -- this doesn't appear to be a common practice at all.

Worth noting... the reason SAG sat down with this particular group is 'cause they're all up for the "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series" Screen Actors' Guild trophy -- a pretty damn talented roundtable.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Pascal's bizarre memorization technique's clearly working BTW ... on top of being an award-season darling this winter, Marvel just announced him as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in future "Fantastic 4" projects -- dude's securing nominations and the bag.