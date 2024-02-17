Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pedro Pascal Reveals 'Psycho' Way He Learns Lines, Shocks Fellow Actors

Pedro Pascal Shares 'Psycho' Way He Learns Lines ... Stuns Fellow Actors

2/17/2024 5:18 PM PT
pedro pascal smiling
Getty

Pedro Pascal's mind seems to be working on a different level ... a crazy one according to the actor himself who shared the "psycho" way he learns lines.

The actor sat down with a few of his colleagues for a fundraiser put on by SAG-AFTRA and posted to their YouTube channel Friday. Alongside Pedro ... 'Morning Show' actor Billy Crudup and "Succession" stars Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.

The group talked all about the acting craft with Pedro mentioning the wild way he learns his lines -- and even whipped out some evidence to show his colleagues.

Pedro Pascal Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Pedro Pascal Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Check out the clip ... Pascal grabs a piece of paper covered in what looks more like the binary code behind "The Matrix" than any actual tool to learn lines -- and a couple of the other interviewees clearly don't know what to make of it either with Culkin calling it "gibberish."

Pedro admits it's a "psycho" strategy and jokes he's actually The Unabomber before explaining it's every first letter of a word he's supposed to say organized in columns.

FRIENDLY FEUDING
FOX

Pascal went on to say it's a tedious way of drilling the information, but works for him ... but -- from his pal Kieran's shocked expression while he explained it -- this doesn't appear to be a common practice at all.

Worth noting... the reason SAG sat down with this particular group is 'cause they're all up for the "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series" Screen Actors' Guild trophy -- a pretty damn talented roundtable.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Pascal's bizarre memorization technique's clearly working BTW ... on top of being an award-season darling this winter, Marvel just announced him as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in future "Fantastic 4" projects -- dude's securing nominations and the bag.

Pedro Pascal Appreciation Pics
Launch Gallery
Pedro Pascal Appreciation Pics Launch Gallery

Seems like Pedro won't change his ways anytime soon ... though hopefully he won't land on a government watchlist for 'em.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later