Hollywood's Biggest Stars Look Ready to Celebrate at Emmys After-Parties

The Emmys came and went this week, but all the stars were still itching to have a good time after the fact ... so they hit the town en masse and did exactly that, with proof in the pics.

Just about every big-time TV star who was at Monday's award show went out to an after-party once the curtain came down -- and between 3 different shindigs that were going on ... there was certainly no shortage of raging to be had, with different options on the table.

For starters, you had Netflix's get-together ... which was a who's-who of A-listers. Just a handful of celebs who showed face at this thing -- Dave Chappelle, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Lyonne, Colman Domingo, Steven Yeun, Katherine Heigl, Niecy Nash, Evan Peters, Jenna Ortega, Trevor Noah, Giancarlo Esposito ... and a lot more.

Not too far away was Apple TV's big bash ... and that one was fairly star-studded as well. The big names who rolled through ... Zach Braff, Paul Walter Hauser, Harrison Ford, Kurt Russell, Jason Segel, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Calista Flockhart ... and others.

One other party that hosted a crap ton of people was the Governor's Gala ... and there, too, the stars flocked. Some of the notable famous faces in their midst -- Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Anthony Anderson, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Allen White, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson ... and several more.

Like we said ... it's TV's biggest night in the biz, and folks made sure to leave their flags planted all over L.A. We're in the thick of awards season right now -- and it's time to shine.