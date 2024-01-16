Matthew Perry Honored with 'Friends' Theme During Emmys In Memoriam

Play video content FOX

Matthew Perry was top of mind during the Emmys' in memoriam as they honored fallen stars over the year -- and you could tell by the music they chose to close out the segment.

The late actor was highlighted in Monday night's show, being selected as the last person to appear on-screen during Charlie Puth's stripped-down piano performance ... who started out by singing "See You Again" to pay tribute to several television stars who've recently died.

Eventually, he segued into the "Friends" theme as they started to get to the last group of celebrities they wanted to mention ... including Len Goodman, Barbara Walters, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Kirstie Alley, Irene Cara, Andre Braugher and eventually ... Perry himself.

Like we said, he was literally the last celeb to appear -- and it fell right in line with CP singing the closing lines of "'Cause you're there for me too." Yep, it was emotional.

You could hear the crowd cheering here too ... a testament to how big his loss was.