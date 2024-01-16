Pedro Pascal Continues Funny Feud With Kieran Culkin At Emmy Awards

He Beat The S@$t Out Of Me!!!

Play video content FOX

Pedro Pascal kept his funny feud going with Kieran Culkin at Monday's Emmy Awards, hilariously accusing the actor of beating "the s**t out of me."

"The Last of Us" star strolled out onstage with his arm in a sling at the 75th annual event to present the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series to "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen. What happened next was all caught on video.

Standing at a microphone, Pascal told the star-studded audience in L.A.'s Peacock Theater, "Everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder. And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the s— out of me.”

The whole crowd burst out in laughter, except Culkin, who sat with a serious look, while shooting a hard stare at Pascal. But, Culkin couldn't keep a straight face for very long and soon began chuckling with the other people, as the video cuts off.

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." - Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024 @THR

Earlier this month, the two actors launched their light-hearted squabble at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

While accepting the trophy for "Best Actor In A Drama Series" for HBO's Succession, Culkin took a playful jab at Pascal, telling him to "suck it." Pascal had been nominated in the same category for his role in another popular HBO series, "The Last of Us."

By the way, Pascal told the Associated Press at the Golden Globes that he injured his arm during a fall.