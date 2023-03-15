Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pedro Pascal Jokes He Has 12 Shots of Espresso, Plays Off Viral TikTok

Pedro Pascal Most Wired of Us!!! 12 Espresso Line Mocks Viral TikTok

3/15/2023 1:40 PM PT
CAFFEINE RUSH
BACKGRID

Pedro Pascal likes to go ALL out when it comes to his coffee ... and also when it comes to having a little fun with TikTokers who can't believe how much caffeine he's got coursing through his veins.

Photogs caught up with "The Last of Us" star as he was making a coffee run Wednesday in L.A., and, naturally, they had to ask what's in his cup ... considering there's a viral TikTok going around claiming he gets 6 shots of espresso in his iced coffee!!!

COFFEE CHAOS
TikTok / @alexafromspace

ICYMI, a user zoomed in on a video of Pedro leaving Starbucks and broke down all that goes into his venti cup ... and, sure enough, the label says 6 shots.

We're guessing Pedro's seen the clip, because he told photogs his latest order doubles down on that old one -- dude claims he got 12 espresso shots this time!

Now, unless he's planning to stay up for the next day or so, PP had to be making a funny based on the TikTok. No one needs that much caffeine. Right?

Then again, maybe the Mandalorian just found a new way to jump to light speed!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later