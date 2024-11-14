Pedro Pascal's Transgender Sister Upstages Him at 'Gladiator II' Premiere

Pedro Pascal may be the star of the new 'Gladiator' flick, but all eyes were on his transgender sister, Lux, at the London premiere of the action movie.

Check it out ... Pedro posed for photographers in an all-black getup for a screening at London's Leicester Square -- but the "Gladiator II" actor paled in comparison to his sister, who was by his side on the red carpet.

While the evening wasn't about Lux, she certainly stole the spotlight ... wearing a revealing black dress that boldly showed off a saucy amount of skin. The gown featured a diamond-shaped cutout situated at the bottom off her ribcage ... and ran all the way down to her lower thigh, giving photogs an ample look at her curves.

Pedro even seemed aware that his baby sis was stealing his spotlight, serving as a stylist of sorts at the industry event ... fixing her massive train a couple times before posing for pics again.

Pedro and Lux are extremely close ... with the "Last of Us" star sharing in interviews he's wildly protective of the actress -- who announced her transition in February 2021.

He told Esquire in 2023 ... "She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me."

Lux is best known for her work in Chile, in projects such as "The Prince," "Juana Brava," "Veinteañero a los 40," among others.