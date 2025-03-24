Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal Are Not Dating Despite Romance Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal are NOT together ... despite tons of speculation that the two are an item.

The stars were photographed together over the weekend, chatting in the valet area of the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood after having dinner at the property's Tower Bar ... sparking tons of dating rumors online.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... they are not dating and the dinner was with a group of people, not just the two of them alone.

Instead, our sources say Jennifer and Pedro are just friends with lots of mutual friends ... and things are platonic, as has been the case between them for years now.