Jennifer Aniston Says Her Brand Is Her Baby in New Swipe at J.D. Vance

Play video content

Jennifer Aniston's fully leaning into the "childless cat lady" beef now with Sen. J.D. Vance ... letting him know she actually does have a baby, even if the love of her life isn't exactly flesh and blood.

The actress says her hair care company, LolaVie, is her offspring ... and the baby is all grow'd up, because the brand's products are now being sold inside Target stores.

Jennifer posted a video on social media beaming at the big accomplishment for LolaVie, while giving off proud parent vibes. See what she did there? Turned the feud into shameless promotion!

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, this all piggybacks off Jen's ongoing beef with Donald Trump's running mate, who's pissing off a lot of folks with his views on childless Americans.

As you know ... the Senator from Ohio says women like Vice President Kamala Harris are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" and have "no direct stake" in the country.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jen, among others, took issue with Vance ... saying she couldn't believe a Senator running for VP would make such remarks, and accused him of trying to strip in vitro fertilization away from women.

Play video content TMZ Studios