J.D. Vance Proposed 'Federal Response' to Stop Women Traveling for Abortions

Kamala Harris is zeroing in on comments J.D. Vance made back when he was running for Senate ... grousing about women -- especially Black women -- flying around the country to get abortions.

Vance appeared in 2022 on Aimee Terese's "Very Fine People" podcast, and said there needed to be a ban on abortion, because leaving it to the states would allow women to travel to parts of the country where abortion is still legal.

He gave an example ... “Ohio bans abortion … you know, in let’s say 2024. And then, every day, George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. And of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity.”

The Harris campaign posted the podcast audio and her supporters are going wild in the comments.

Vance has been as hard-lined as you can get on the abortion issue, comparing it to slavery -- and, on the podcast, he says there should be some "federal response" to prevent the hypothetical Soros scenario he raised.

As you know, Vance is also taking fire for another comment he had made, referring to Democrats as childless cat ladies who wanted to spread their misery to others.