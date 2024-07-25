Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance for 'Cat Lady' Insult

Jennifer Aniston Hey J.D., Cat Got Your Tongue?!

Jennifer Aniston ain't no fan of J.D. Vance or his remarks about childless cat ladies and In Vitro Fertilization.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and blasted Donald Trump's VP pick for past comments he made about women, including Kamala Harris.

First, Jen wrote she couldn't believe Vance would say such things about women, while posting a snapshot of J.D. being interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021.

At the time, Vance told Tucker that women like Kamala are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" and have "no direct stake" in America.

In her IG response, Jen said she prayed Vance's 2-year-old daughter, Mirabel, could have children one day without having to turn to IVF, a series of procedures that can lead to pregnancy.

Jen then accused Vance of trying to take away the IVF option from his daughter. As you know, Vance has blocked protections for IVF and signaled support for a national abortion ban.

Jen seems passionate about the subject because of her own struggles with IVF, while attempting to start her own family in 2022. Back then, Jen tried to get pregnant using IVF, but it didn't work.

As for Kamala, she fully supports reproductive freedom for all women. Kamala, as you know, recently replaced President Biden at the top of the democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election against Trump, the Republican nominee. Biden bowed out of the race due to his age and cognitive issues.

