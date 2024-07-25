Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance for 'Cat Lady' Insult

Jennifer Aniston ain't no fan of J.D. Vance or his remarks about childless cat ladies and In Vitro Fertilization.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and blasted Donald Trump's VP pick for past comments he made about women, including Kamala Harris.

Jennifer Aniston has thoughts on JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/avFIZTOed9 — 𝗅𝖾𝖾𝗂𝖺 ( leeia_randall on threads) (@hey_leia) July 24, 2024 @hey_leia

First, Jen wrote she couldn't believe Vance would say such things about women, while posting a snapshot of J.D. being interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021.

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024 @RonFilipkowski

At the time, Vance told Tucker that women like Kamala are "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives" and have "no direct stake" in America.

In her IG response, Jen said she prayed Vance's 2-year-old daughter, Mirabel, could have children one day without having to turn to IVF, a series of procedures that can lead to pregnancy.

Jen then accused Vance of trying to take away the IVF option from his daughter. As you know, Vance has blocked protections for IVF and signaled support for a national abortion ban.

Jen seems passionate about the subject because of her own struggles with IVF, while attempting to start her own family in 2022. Back then, Jen tried to get pregnant using IVF, but it didn't work.