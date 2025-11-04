Tish Hyman Says Trans People in Gold's Gym Women's Locker Room Scared Her
Singer Tish Hyman is explaining the buildup to her epic rant about "grown men with big d***s in the women's locker room" at Gold's Gym ... and she says it wasn't an isolated incident that led her to speak out, but a series of scary encounters.
Tish joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us she'd come across several trans women in the women's locker room at her Gold's Gym who made her feel uncomfortable and afraid.
She says the trans women were fully dressed but looked like men and were rude and threatening towards her ... calling her a "b*tch" on multiple occasions.
Tish says she got fed up with the interactions and the lack of response or protection from Gold's Gym ... leading to her epic rant and confrontation that got her kicked out of the Beverly Center location.
One of the confrontations was captured on video, and we tracked down the person from the clip ... a trans woman named Alexis Black.
Alexis joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday as well, reacting to Tish's comments and telling us her side of the story.
For her part, Alexis says she is transitioning and taking hormones but still has male genitalia ... though she says she was never fully exposed to Tish -- aside from wearing a towel over her private parts.
Alexis tells us she's not sure why Tish -- who she claims was the aggressive one -- felt uncomfortable, but says something like this was bound to happen ... and she explains why building an extra locker room for trans people isn't so cut and dry as a solution.