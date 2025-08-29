Trans Politician Says We Should Focus on Actions, Not Gender, After School Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

Olivia Hill is urging the public not to blame the entire transgender community for the actions of one disturbed individual ... claiming identity doesn't matter in situations like the recent Minneapolis shooting, but actions do.

We caught up with the Metropolitan Council Member-at-Large of Nashville and Davidson County in Tennessee -- an openly transgender woman who took office in 2023 -- and she says Robin Westman, the Annunciation School shooter who was reportedly trans, was a horrible person ... simple as that.

Hill says she doesn't care about a person's race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity ... insisting all those markers should be stripped away when discussing heinous crimes.

Olivia says she's tired of people blaming a whole community for horrible behavior when one individual is solely responsible for their own actions. She says the daily hate she receives has only grown since Wednesday's mass shooting.

Hill's also pushing for gun reform ... insisting that protecting kids must be the true aim of government.

As you know ... cops say two children were killed and at least 17 people were injured when Westman fired more than 100 rounds through the windows of a church during morning Mass. Police said Westman used a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, before dying by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Video showed children fleeing the church ... and, local officials -- like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey -- have publicly condemned the violence and called for reform.