Minneapolis School Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Indicates Motive

Robin Westman -- who killed 2 kids and injured 17 people in a targeted shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis Wednesday -- reportedly wrote a long-winded manifesto and uploaded a number of strange videos prior to the attack.

According to CNN ... investigators are currently examining -- and trying to authenticate -- YouTube videos allegedly posted by the shooter in order to gain more insight into a possible motive for the violence.

The videos in question -- and the account itself -- have since been taken down, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters Westman had a "manifesto" scheduled to be published on YouTube Wednesday ... when authorities say Westman shot into morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol.

CNN reports the videos appear to show Westman expressing hateful sentiments ... and include close-ups of a handwritten notebook, a shooting target with an image of Jesus, and a wide array of guns which allegedly had different racial and antisemitic slurs written on them. One gun magazine allegedly had the words "Kill Donald Trump" written on it.

Westman also reportedly expressed a "deep fascination" with infamous mass shooters -- including Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza.

Authorities hope to uncover a clear motive from this troubling material. The notebook apparently features passages indicating state of mind, including ... "I don’t want to do it to spread a message. I do it to please myself. I do it because I am sick."