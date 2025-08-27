Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting, Police Audio Reports Gunshot Wound to Head

Play video content Ramsey County Sheriff

Law enforcement responding to a mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school called for a bunch of medical personnel and resources to handle a large number of gunshot victims ... including one person who took a bullet to the head ... police dispatch audio reveals.

Listening to police radio, it's clear something awful is unfolding at Annunciation Catholic School ... officers say someone is suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and that's just one of many victims.

Police call for a "a lot more medical" and say they need help clearing roads so ambulances can come pick up victims and transport them to hospitals.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the suspected shooter approached the church around 8:30 AM and began shooting through the windows with a rifle. O'Hara says bullets struck children and others worshipping inside.

Two young kids -- 10 and 8 years old -- were killed and 17 other people -- including 14 kids -- were injured. At least seven people are in critical condition.