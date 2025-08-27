Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Suspect Identified by Law Enforcement

The Minneapolis Catholic school shooting suspect has been identified ... according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press reports 23-year-old Robin Westman is believed to be the gunman who attacked the Annunciation Catholic School in the city Wednesday morning.

Local outlets KARE and KSTP also report sources have confirmed the same name. NBC News reports the same name, and said law enforcement officials confirmed Westman posted multiple videos online referencing violence.

At least two kids -- ages 8 and 10 -- were killed, and 17 others -- including 14 children -- were injured in the shooting, which began around 8:30 AM local time.

Play video content CNN

Police Chief Brian O'Hara talked at length about the shooting during a press conference this morning ... claiming the shooter -- clad in all black -- showed up to the school with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun and fired dozens of rounds through the windows into the church.