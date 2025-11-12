Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tish Hyman Confronts State Senator Over Trans Access to Women's Spaces, on Video

Singer Tish Hyman Clashes With California Politician ... Over Trans Women's Locker Room Access

By TMZ Staff
Published
111225_tish_hyman_kal
"WE HAVE TO PROTECT WOMEN!!!"
Tish Hyman/WomenAreReal via Storyful

Singer Tish Hyman got into one fiery face-off with California State Senator Scott Wiener over her viral run-in with a trans woman in a women’s locker room in L.A. that got her booted from Gold's Gym entirely ... and things got so tense, she ended up storming out Tuesday night.

Tish declared her stance is not rooted in homophobia -- reminding everyone she’s a lesbian -- as she grilled Wiener -- who’s gay and running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat -- at a San Francisco forum ... wanting to know how he plans to protect women’s safety in the wake of her experience.

110425_tish_hyman_kal
SOMETHING HAS TO BE DONE!!!
TMZ.com

Wiener said women’s safety matters across the board ... including the safety of trans women, pointing out they’re brutalized nationwide at an alarming rate and deserve protection, too.

With the crowd pushing back at Hyman as she firmly denies trans women are actually women ... she brought up her encounter with a trans woman -- identified as Alexis Black -- in a viral locker room incident, and referenced Black's criminal past, claiming, “He broke his wife’s jaw so bad she needed reconstructive surgery!”

alexis-black-kal-11-04-2025
NOT THE FIRST ENCOUNTER
TMZ.com

Things boiled over fast -- Hyman shouted, "We cannot be raped in the bathroom by men who say they are women! I’m leaving! You guys are NOT protecting women!" before storming out of the room.

Clearly, Tish isn’t backing down -- she told "TMZ Live" recently her outburst wasn’t about one incident in particular, but a trend of frightening encounters that pushed her to speak up. Alexis also talked to us, saying she’s not sure why Tish felt uncomfortable -- and pointed out that adding a separate locker room for trans people isn’t as simple a fix as it sounds.

Related articles