Simone Biles Apologizes To Riley Gaines, Walks Back Trans Athlete Comments

Simone Biles is in retreat mode -- apologizing for disparaging comments directed at Riley Gaines last week ... while also attempting to clarify her stance on trans women in sports.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist went to social media to address her budding feud with the former college swimmer, a strong advocate against trans women competing in women's sports, on Tuesday ... saying she let her frustrations get the best of her after throwing herself into one of the most heated debates in athletics.

Biles broke down her stance on the whole topic ... saying she doesn't have the answers, but the first step in reaching a conclusion is approaching the matter with empathy and respect.

The Team USA superstar went on to say she was not advocating for policies that will result in unfairness in women's sports -- her issue stemmed from Gaines calling out a child on social media ... which she felt was "personal and harmful."

"Individual athletes -- especially kids -- should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over," Biles said Tuesday. "I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful."

As we previously reported, this all started when Gaines shared her reaction to a Minnesota high school softball team's state championship with the help of a trans pitcher.

Biles clapped back by taking shots at Gaines' appearance in her response ... saying, "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male."