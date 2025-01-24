Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Keep Each Other Warm on Switzerland Vacay

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have taken their love story abroad ... snuggling up while exploring Switzerland on a romantic couple's trip.

Check it out ... the Olympic icon and her NFL player hubby are making the most of their downtime by spending quality time together sightseeing in the mountainous European country. It appears the couple, who married in 2023, are having one heck of a trip ... with the twosome taking in scenic views, delicious cocktails, and luxurious accommodations.

Simone and Jonathan are able to take this action-packed getaway due to the fact JO's team, the Chicago Bears, was eliminated from NFL playoff contention back in December. Way to turn an unfortunate situation into a positive one, Jonathan!!!

While the pair have spent most of their time in Switzerland bundled up in chic winterwear, Simone did take a moment to show off her fit frame in a yellow sports bra ... courtesy of a hot mirror selfie.